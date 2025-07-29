George Mason University receives notice of DOJ investigation into Title VI violations

George Mason University received notice of a new investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ Office of Public Affairs made the July 21 announcement only days after launching other probes into George Mason University’s (GMU) alleged discriminatory hiring practices.

In a formal letter to the GMU Board of Visitors and legal counsel, the DOJ informed the university of a “compliance review investigation . . pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

The DOJ letter outlines how GMU’s acceptance of federal financial assistance from federal agencies requires the school to “abide by Title VI’s anti-discrimination requirements.”

The review will determine whether GMU is currently compliant with Title VI, and may ensure the university’s compliance or through “voluntary” or “formal” action.

The DOJ explained that steps to ensure the university’s compliance could include “suspending, terminating, or refusing to grant or continue your federal financial assistance, as well as commencing a civil action.”

The letter’s emphasis includes a statement about how “Students who attend institutions of higher education that are governed by Title VI are entitled to enjoy unfettered access to the school’s educational environment, benefits, programs, and experience without discrimination, disparate treatment, harassment, or abuse on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, or shared ancestry.”

GMU was notified that the university has until Aug. 1, to deliver “a series of certifications, responses, and productions of information, data, and materials in the accompanying Requests for Information.”

George Mason’s Board of Visitors responded to the letter in a public statement, stating: “Our attorneys are communicating with the DOJ and are working with the University to respond fully to the Government’s requests.”

In the U.S. DOJ’s press release about the announced investigation, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon warned that “No one should be denied access to opportunity or resources because of their race, color, or national origin, and the United States is committed to keeping our universities free of such invidious bias.”

The Title VI investigation follows multiple campus incidents involving alleged discrimination. The university’s president drew criticism for condemning “Islamophobia” while ignoring anti-Semitism on campus.

Campus Reform contacted George Mason University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.