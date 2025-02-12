Georgetown Law postpones SJP plans to host convicted Palestinian terrorist, citing 'security concerns'

Georgetown University Law’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) planned to host a convicted terrorist, Ribhi Karajah, before the school postponed the event.

The group advertised the Tuesday event, referring to Karajah as a “student activist and former political prisoner,” according to The New York Sun.

Karajah is a member of the Marxist terrorist group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and spent time in prison after he confessed that he took no actions to stop a terrorist attack–which he was aware would take place–that murdered 17-year-old Israeli citizen Rina Shnerb, the Sun reported.

The group Georgetown Law Zionists condemned the event, saying the invitation to Karajah “[c]ontributes to a climate of fear and alienation for students who have been impacted by such violence,” and claiming the convicted terrorist “continues to actively circulate terrorist sympathizing content.”

“When institutions fail to speak out against terrorism, they create the perception that they condone it,” the group added.



The event drew major pushback from other quarters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), both expressed their opposition to the event, as Jewish Insider reported.

Georgetown Law Zionists leader Julia Wax Vanderwiel, who spoke to Netanyahu, told Jewish Insider that the Israeli Prime Minister was “appalled” at the SJP inviting Karajah. Vanderwiel added that Netanyahu “said he knows exactly who Rina Shnerb is, he’s met the family. He said that we need to stay strong. He genuinely listened, cared and wants something done.”

A Georgetown spokesperson told Campus Reform that the event was postponed, writing: “On the afternoon of February 9, the Law Center conveyed to the student organization Law Students for Justice in Palestine that their event scheduled for February 11 would have to be postponed so that the University could conduct a thorough investigation into serious safety and security concerns that had arisen in connection with the event.”

The SJP initially claimed that the event was postponed “[d]ue to inclement weather,” as shared on Instagram by the group Jew Hate Database.