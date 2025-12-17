Georgetown professor says he works with 'stupid white people' as undercover video shows

In an undercover video taken of a Georgetown University Professor, a Georgetown University professor stated that he works “with a bunch of stupid white people.”

In the video taken and uploaded to social media by James O’Keefe, a conservative journalist, writer, and founder and President of Project Veritas, Georgetown Professor Jonathan Franklin was recorded making disparaging remarks about colleagues and prominent black conservatives.

In the video, he calls Lawrence Jones a “sellout” and “c**n,” Clarence Thomas the “biggest c**n of them all,” and Candace Owens “annoying” and a “c**n.”

Franklin, whose public university profile does not have his photo, biography, or featured works listed and now only states him as being a “Capstone Advisor - SCS MPS Jounrlaism Program.”

Franklin is also listed on the National Press Foundation’s [NPR] website as a reporter who “covers race and its intersection with culture, identity, and justice.”

Franklin’s bio on the NPR site also states that he has previously covered “the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Black community, D.C.’s racial protests and demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd, the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.”

In the post shared by O’Keefe, he credits Franklin as being a “former NPR correspondent who built his career on issues of race, culture, & justice.” During the undercover interview, Franklin also admitted that a claim he made about being a correspondent for CBS was untrue.

When asked about Michele Obama, Franklin also alleged that she sells out to white people, saying: “Selling your soul to the Uncle Sam, to the white man, and assuming that aligning your views with them or with that point of view is going to get you ahead is actually going to set you back.”

Franklins also mentioned Herschel Walker in the series of names when he was calling conservatives “c***s,” who was the former Republican candidate for senate in the state of Georgia.

While undercover, O’Keefe asked Franklin what he thought of James O’Keefe, to which Franklin called him an “a*****e.”

Franklin also stated that he’d “have to stop being a reporter to say what [he] really think[s],” in public.

After O’Keefe revealed his identity, Franklin was seen running away from O’Keefe and his camera crew, fell, and then attempted to assault one of O’Keefe’s crew members.”

Campus Reform has contacted Georgetown University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.