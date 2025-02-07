Georgia legislature bill would keep men out of women’s college sports

A bill currently under consideration in the Georgia Senate would stop men from competing against women in college sports.

Senate Bill 1, also known as the Fair and Safe Athletic Opportunities Act, states that “[m]ales shall not be allowed to participate in any interscholastic competition on any team that is designated as female,” and mandates that “multiple occupancy restrooms and changing areas and sleeping quarters . . . be designated for exclusive use by males or females.”

The bill was introduced by Republican Georgia State Sen. Greg Dolezal on Jan. 13 and approved in the Senate Education and Youth Committee, and now waits consideration in the Senate Rules Committee.

Dolezal previously chaired the Senate Special Committee on the Protection of Women’s Sports, which released a report in 2024 addressing the issue of men in women’s sports. The committee heard the testimony of several female athletes, including Riley Gaines, who spoke about being forced to share changing room space with Lia Thomas, a biological man, as seen in the report.

Commenting on the introduction of the legislation, Dolezal said: “As the father of three daughters, I take this issue to heart. Female athletes have worked tirelessly to earn their place in competition, and they deserve a level playing field. Ideologically driven policies that undermine the fairness in women’s sports have no place in Georgia. . . . I am confident this legislation will move swiftly through the General Assembly and deliver the protection female athletes deserve.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said in response to the bill’s introduction: “Biological men do not belong in women’s sports, period. This is common sense to everyone but the most radical liberals in Georgia.”

The Georgia legislation mirrors similar developments in other states, such as Wyoming, whose lawmakers have also introduced a “Fairness in sports-intercollegiate athletics” bill to keep men out of women’s sports in public college competitions.

A recent New York Times/Ipsos poll also demonstrated that most Americans favor keeping biological men out from competing with and against women.

Campus Reform has reached out to bill sponsor, State Sen. Dolezal, for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.