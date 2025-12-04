Gettysburg College student caught tearing down YAF flyers appears to be identified

A college student filmed on Nov. 18 tearing down approved posters for a conservative club at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania has been identified by linking the student’s appearance on social media, his image and name in the student directory, and a previously received academic award in his area of study.

The student has allegedly been identified as Charles Dagit, a second-year math and physics student at Gettysburg College.

Dagit was recorded Nov. 18 tearing down flyers for a speaker event later that week hosted by Gettysburg’s Young America’s Foundation (YAF) chapter.

Leftist student caught in real time tearing down flyers for @VinceEEllison event by @GettysburgYAF student https://t.co/gLIwjWr5cD pic.twitter.com/6p9Qz9UJpx — YAF (@yaf) November 19, 2025

The student vandalizing posters in the X video closely resembles the student directory’s contact image of Charlie Edward Dagit IV, who has advisors in both mathematics and physics.

Dagit recently confirmed his major on camera, this time matching the likeness of the student recorded tearing down YAF’s posters. According to a video posted on Instagram Dec. 2, Dagit states he is a math and physics double major.

Dagit was awarded the Dr. George R. Miller ‘19 and Dr. Richard T. Mara ’46 First-Year Student Prize in Physics in 2024.

In an email obtained by Campus Reform, Gettysburg College stated it would not be sharing the results of its investigation into the student’s behavior due to FERPA protections.

Nick Alverson, current Vice Chairman of the Gettysburg YAF chapter, captured the student on camera while he and other club members were hanging posters on the floor below.

“We were simply on the floor beneath him finishing with postering in the building and one of our members heard tearing coming from upstairs,” Alverson told Campus Reform.

The vandalized posters were advertising Gettysburg YAF’s event featuring Vince Ellison, a black conservative author and podcaster. Ellison condemned the student’s actions on social media later that day.

“You can tear down the flyers all you want to, but no one silences MY voice,” Ellison wrote on X. “Only cowardly leftists respond this way.”

I’ll be speaking at Gettysburg College and I’m coming in HOT! You can tear down the flyers all you want to, but no one silences MY voice. Only cowardly leftists respond this way. https://t.co/M6RkloWe4m — Vince Everett Ellison (@VinceEEllison) November 18, 2025

Alverson also told Campus Reform the Gettysburg YAF members now expect their posters to be taken down due to the lack of dialogue on campus.

“The students naturally find comfort in the anonymous posting app Yik Yak rather than having grown up conversations about politics,” Alverson explained. “They simply don’t understand how the real-world works outside of the higher education echo-chamber.”

Gettysburg YAF called the vandalism “absolutely shameful” on X, noting their flyers are vandalized “every semester.”

Ellison’s event went forward as scheduled later that week.

Campus Reform reached out to Dagit and to Gettysburg College but received no responses as of publication. This article will be updated accordingly.

