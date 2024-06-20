GIORDANO: Fauci 'condemned many students to a life of poverty' after glaring admission

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano appeared on Fox Business’ Varney & Co. on Wednesday to discuss Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci’s admission that schools should have been opened sooner during the pandemic.

During an interview Tuesday on “CBS Mornings,” Fauci said that the initial decision to close schools was not a mistake, but that they were closed too long.

”Shutting down everything immediately — and we didn’t shut it down completely — but essentially major social distancing and even schools was the right thing,” Fauci said. “How long you kept it was the problem, because there was a disparity throughout the country. If you go back and look at the YouTube, I kept on saying, ‘Close the bars, open the schools. Open the schools as quickly and as safely as you possibly can.’ But initially to close it down was correct. Keeping it for a year was not a good idea.”

Giordano said he wouldn’t allow Fauci and others to get away easily, adding they caused significant damage.

”I’m not gonna allow Dr. Fauci and the Randi Weingarten’s of the world to push their revisionist history,” Giordano stated. “If Dr. Fauci wanted the schools open and made that advisement, the schools would have been open.”

He pointed out that European schools remained open during the pandemic, with students attending in person without masks, and still learning effectively.

Giordano highlighted the severe consequences of the U.S. school closures, citing a government accountability report that found over one million students disappeared from the education system during the shutdown.

”They never logged into their computers, and when in-person learning came back, they never showed back up in the classroom,” Giordano explained.

He argued that the decisions made by Fauci and others have condemned many students to a life of poverty, emphasizing the crucial link between education and future success.



