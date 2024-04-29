GLAMPING FOR GAZA: NYU students form NEW pro-Hamas camp after 130+ arrested at the first one: PHOTOS

Protesters at New York University (NYU) started another anti-Israel camp Friday following the arrest of more than 130 demonstrators involved with the previous demonstration on campus last week.”



The anti-Israel demonstrators are demanding that NYU divest from connections with Israel and remove police officers from the university, among other measures, reported ABC.



The protestors bore signs, including one stating “Zionist donors and trustees, hands off our universities,” and another laying out protesters’ demands, as seen in photos obtained by Campus Reform.



[RELATED: Columbia says student who made comments about ‘murdering Zionists’ to administrators has been ‘banned from campus,’ won’t say if he is expelled]



According to a university spokesperson, the previous protest, which took place earlier last week, saw demonstrators break through security barriers “in violation of directions from Campus Safety Officers and in violation of multiple University rules.”



The NYU Palestine Solidarity Coalition (PSC), which is involved with the protests, announced the new demonstration on Instagram, writing: “GAZA SOLIDARITY ENCAMPMENT RETURNS TO NYU.”



On Sunday, the PSC claimed on Instagram that “NYU top administrators agreed to a meeting with students discussing our demands. This comes after stonewalling previous negotiations and calling NYPD on students.”



The group continued: “Currently, no word from [NYU President Linda G. Mills] but negotiations with her council have begun. We will not let up until our demands are met.”



[RELATED: Hamas-endorsed protesters at The New School forced me into oncoming traffic for committing journalism: EXCLUSIVE]



Monday afternoon, the PSC posted an update on Instagram, calling for a “walk out for Palestine now,” and stating: “NYU refuses to negotiate in good faith with students around our encampment demands and wants us gone. They have threatened all students at the Gaza Solidarity Encampment with suspension at 12pm for their protests against the genocide in Gaza.”



As of Monday afternoon, it is not yet clear if any protesters were suspended.



“We are not afriad [sic] of suspension -- We are here for Gaza. We will not be moved until our demands are met. Power in numbers!” the post continued.



Campus Reform has reached out to NYU for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.























