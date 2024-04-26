GLAMPING FOR GAZA: Terrorist-loving GWU students 'honor' Hamas 'martyrs' and call to 'globalize the Intifada': WATCH
The demonstration at GWU comes amid a slew of Hamas-endorsed occupations nationwide.
Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall took the above video footage at George Washington University on Friday morning.
[RELATED: GWU drops charges against leader of pro-Hamas student group]
Students can be heard calling to “globalize the Intifada,” destroy Israel “from the sea to the river,” pray that “Zionism will fall,” and asking others to “honor all our martyrs.”
The demonstration at GWU comes amid a slew of Hamas-endorsed occupations nationwide, with the first and most notorious having operated so far for days at Columbia University in New York, where the administration refuses to dismantle the encampment.