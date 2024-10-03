‘GLITZ, GLAM, AND GAMES’: California Lutheran University to host ‘drag bingo’ night

A Lutheran university in California is hosting a “drag bingo” night for students.

The Center for Cultural Engagement & Inclusion (CCEI) at California Lutheran University is hosting the annual event on Oct. 25, advertising it as a “night of glitz, glam, and games.”

“Join the CCEI for some unforgettable performances by up-and-coming drag talent, and experience a night of Bingo bliss you don’t want to miss,” the CCEI wrote.

The center provides “both a physical space and robust programming designed to support and empower students to thrive at Cal Lutheran, with a focus on BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students.”

The annual drag bingo is not the only drag-themed event hosted at Cal Lutheran. In 2019, the CCEI sponsored an “Afternoon of Drag,” which provided “folx” with “[m]ake up, lipstick, and nail polish” so they could “play with drag.”

The CCEI also sponsors an “All Gender Clothing Swap” to hand out “gender-affirming clothes for community members who are exploring/questioning their gender identity or beginning the process of transitioning.”

Many colleges and universities host similar drag-related events.

On Sept. 24, Central Washington University hosted its tenth annual drag show. The event featured several “drag queens,” including two with the stage names “Aquasha DeLusty” and “Edacious March.” In 2017, “Aquasha DeLusty” said: “We are expressing something within us that society deems wrong. We are taking things in us and celebrating it.”

As part of its back-to-school events, Purdue University hosted a “Pride Week” that began with a drag show.

“SAB and The Q Center present our annual Drag Show extravaganza--this year featuring premiere Indiana queens and kings! Enjoy music, lip syncing, dancing, the LOOKS, and comedy,” the university said about the program.

On Oct. 11, California State University at Monterey Bay will organize a “Werk Witch Drag Show” in which attendees will “Celebrate the beautiful hxstory [sic] of drag culture.”

In June, the University of California, San Francisco hosted an event with a “drag queen” named D’arcy Drollinger who was previously awarded more than $50,000 of taxpayer dollars by the San Francisco city government to organize drag performances.

Campus Reform contacted Cal Lutheran for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.