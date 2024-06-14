GOODBYE!: Instagram kicks terrorist-loving SJP account at CSULA off platform

Meta kicked Students for Justice in Palestine at California State University, Los Angeles, off of Instagram after it promoted a fundraising poster that featured the logo of a terrorist and a picture of someone who hijacked a plane.

The social media company took Students for Justice in Palestine at California State University, Los Angeles’ Instagram account offline on June 12 as a group of anti-Israel protesters took over an administrative building on campus with employees still inside.

SJP at CUSLA made the Instagram post on June 3, which featured terrorist Leila Khaled and displayed the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s logo, which is a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

The fundraiser was set for June 8 at the CSULA anti-Israel campus occupation but was postponed at the last minute.

The California State University, Los Angeles spokesperson said that the Students for Justice in Palestine group isn’t a registered student organization, but they’re concerned about the post.

”This is not an event recognized or approved by Cal State LA. The university does not have authority to stop social media postings by a non-registered group. We are, however, disturbed by the inclusion of the logo of a designated foreign terrorist organization along with the image of a former member of that group. That does not align with the values of Cal State LA and is not something we believe represents the interest of constructive dialogue,” the spokesperson said.

Khaled attempted to hijack two planes in 1969 and 1970. According to The Guardian, during Khaled’s hijacking of an El Al plane traveling from Amsterdam to New York City, Khaled and another terrorist, Patrick Arguello, tried to stormed the cockpit, but were stopped by armed guards on the flight.

Khaled, who was armed with hand grenades, was knocked unconscious by one of the armed guards.

In 1969, Khaled participated in the hijacking in a TWA flight from Rome to Tel Aviv.



