Google latest company to pull back on DEI, ends diversity hiring goals

Google has joined the increasing line of companies curbing their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, initiatives, and goals.

During the 2020 summer riots, Google CEO Sundar Pichai released a statement explaining the company’s commitment to advancing DEI. Pichai stated that Google was “working to improve Black+ representation at senior levels and committing to a goal to improve leadership representation of underrepresented groups by 30 percent by 2025.”

[RELATED: Salem State leans into DEI, transgender ideology, and illegal immigration in wake of Trump presidency: EXCLUSIVE]

Now, the tech giant is abandoning that target.

Google announced in a Wednesday email to employees that it was dropping the diversity hiring goals set in 2020, as The Wall Street Journal first reported on Wednesday.

The Journal also revealed that Google’s annual report, published that same day, no longer featured a previously regular disclaimer that Google was “committed to making diversity, equity, and inclusion part of everything we do and to growing a workforce that is representative of the users we serve.”

Google is also considering ending its annual diversity report, and potentially curbing certain other DEI programs that the company said “raise risk, or that aren’t as impactful as we’d hoped,” as the Journal reported.

[RELATED: Dozens of Dept. of Ed. employees placed on leave following Trump’s anti-DEI order: REPORT]

The tech giant’s decision puts it in the same company as several other corporations that have ditched DEI goals and programs, including Meta, McDonald’s, and Walmart.

Amazon is also pulling back on its promotion of DEI.

President Donald Trump issued an anti-DEI executive order on his second day in office, stopping the promotion of the ideology within the federal government.

Campus Reform has reached out to Google for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.