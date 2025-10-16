GOP official calls for expulsion of Oakland University student for inciting violence against candidate

A university student is under investigation over calls to violence against a congressional candidate on social media.

Oakland University police are investigating Ash Bashir, who allegedly posted a picture of Mike Steger, a Republican candidate for the House of Representatives, and another individual in a Trump hat with the caption “can we execute these two things.”

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has also been made aware and is investigating the incident, according to CBS News Detroit.

[RELATED: STURGE: Higher ed has normalized political violence]

“While the University remains firmly committed to protecting First Amendment rights, the University will not tolerate violence, actual threats or unlawful harassment,” a statement from the school said. “In addition, while hate speech may be protected by the First Amendment, Oakland University condemns such speech as it does not align with the University’s values.”

The school left the student unnamed, saying federal student privacy laws prohibit it from divulging information during the investigation.

Vance Patrick, the Oakland County GOP chair, blasted the student by name in a social media post calling for his expulsion.

[RELATED: Protesters at Oakland University Charlie Kirk vigil overpowered by ‘USA’ chants]

“I am appalled and deeply concerned by the recent social media post from an Oakland University student openly calling for the execution of a Republican congressional candidate,” Vance wrote. “This kind of rhetoric is not just unacceptable: it is dangerous, criminal, and has absolutely no place in our community or on any campus.”

“I am calling for the immediate expulsion of the student who issued this violent threat, and I urge law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation,” he continued.

Steger, who is running to represent Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, also commented, saying, “To sit back and take a photo and make a threat online is, I think, in a sense is desperation.”

He also reaffirmed his resolve to continue campaigning despite the threat.

”I think ultimately everyone realizes this is the environment we are living in,” he said. “So, do you live in the state of fear or are you courageous, or do you go out there and fight the good fight?”

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.