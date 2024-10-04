GOP senators renew calls for Biden-Harris administration to protect Jewish students after latest hearing

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee recently held a hearing on the rise of anti-Semitism occurring on college campuses, during which the Biden-Harris administration was called out for failing to respond appropriately.

Senator Lindsey Graham, who led the initial call for a hearing, doubled down in his condemnation of anti-Semitism on Sept. 19, specifically concerning college campuses in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel.

[RELATED: UVA launches investigation into defacement of Israeli flag]

“What I would like this committee to do is deal with the systematic problems that exist regarding what’s going on [at] American colleges today,” Graham said. “There is an organized effort to intimidate, harass and physically assault Jewish students.”

“What’s going on today is an effort on multiple fronts to wipe Israel off the map. This is not an academic discussion,” he continued.

Texas Tech University student government member Nick Lamb told Campus Reform his thoughts on the current administration’s handling of the anti-Israel protests following the hearing.

“I personally do not think that the Biden administration has done near enough,” he said.

“I think that the lack of enforcement on these ‘protests’ by college campus law enforcement and the Biden administration because of their leftist agenda is unacceptable and that these protesters think they are allowed to do these heinous acts,” he continued.

Shortly after the hearing, Senator Chuck Grassley also called out the Biden-Harris administration in a press release for failing to protect Jewish students from this spike in anti-Semitic attacks.

[RELATED: Rabbi condemns Ivy League profs who embolden anti-Israel activists]

In April, Grassley joined dozens of other Republican senators in calling on the administration to protect Jewish students from anti-Semitic attacks and the “pro-terrorist mobs” through the enforcement of federal anti-discrimination laws.

“Rioting violates federal law. Violence or attempted violence against anyone because of their Jewish heritage violates federal law,” their letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stated. “School administrators’ failure to protect Jewish students from discrimination or harassment violates federal law and is grounds for those schools losing access to federal funds. Espousing support for terrorists such as Hamas violates federal immigration law and is grounds for deportation.”

Campus Reform has contacted the offices of Senators Durbin, Graham, and Grassley for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Travis Morgan on X.