Gov. DeSantis establishes Florida DOGE, cuts in-state tuition for illegal migrants

Following in the footsteps of the federal government, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a state-level Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force to cut wasteful spending.

DeSantis highlighted Florida’s higher education system as a prime target, noting that “ideological studies” and curriculum will be on the chopping block.

Florida’s DOGE task force will “identify and eliminate unnecessary spending, programs, courses, staff, and any other inefficiencies” within Florida’s higher education system, the executive order states.

The task force will probe Florida’s 12 public universities and 28 public colleges.

“This is the DOGE-ing of our state university system, and I think it’s going to be good for taxpayers, and it’s ultimately going to be good for students as well,” DeSantis said during the press conference.

DeSantis’ cost-cutting measures in higher education includes eliminating in-state tuition for illegal immigrants.

“Florida now has the strictest laws of any state to combat illegal immigration,” which includes “no in-state tuition for illegals,” the office of Governor DeSantis posted on X.

Prior to this legislation, undocumented students could apply to pay in-state tuition rates at Florida’s state colleges and universities. This change was enacted when former Florida Governor Rick Scott signed House Bill (H.B) 851 into law in 2014.

“I don’t think you should be admitted to college in Florida if you’re here illegally… but to give in-state tuition was just a slap in the face to taxpayers,” DeSantis stated.

Florida was one of 25 states that allowed illegal immigrants to pay in-state tuition at state public colleges and universities, according to the Higher Ed Immigration Portal.

This change in Florida’s law coincides with President Donald Trump’s Feb. 19 executive order titled “Preserving Federal Benefits for American Citizens.”

The executive order aims to cut taxpayer funding from “programs currently providing financial benefits to illegal aliens,” and “ensure taxpayer resources are not used to incentivize or support illegal immigration.”

Florida’s DOGE will utilize AI and new technologies to find waste and make state government as “lean and as efficient as possible,” DeSantis stated.

The central task force will serve for one year under the governor’s office, and DeSantis has also directed state agencies to create their own DOGE offices.

“I say we were DOGE before DOGE was cool,” DeSantis said at the press conference.