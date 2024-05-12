Gov. Youngkin to speak at VCU commencement
‘We appreciate Governor Youngkin’s commitment to growing Virginia’s workforce and its connection with higher education,’ said VCU President Michael Rao.
Youngkin had previously spoken at graduations at George Mason University and Old Dominion University, where his appearance stirred opposition from students.
Virginia Commonwealth University announced that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will address students at the school’s spring commencement ceremony this Saturday.
“VCU welcomes the 74th governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, to VCU to speak to our Class of 2024 graduates, who are the next generation of workers, creators and innovators,” the school’s president, Dr. Michael Rao, said. “We appreciate Governor Youngkin’s commitment to growing Virginia’s workforce and its connection with higher education.”
[Biden claims ‘white supremacy’ is ‘most dangerous terrorist threat’ to US in commencement speech at HBCU]
Youngkin, a Republican who won the Virginia gubernatorial election in 2021, also delivered commencement addresses at George Mason University and Old Dominion University in May, 2023. Thousands at both schools opposed having Youngkin as a speaker.
Students at GMU at the time wrote: “Selecting a speaker that has passed anti-trans legislation, promoted the abolishment of racial equity curricula, and restricted the availability of literature in public schools is an intentional target towards historically marginalized communities comprising Mason. It is harmful and disrespectful to the many students who continuously shape GMU’s community to bring in an individual who has also neglected the needs of Virginians.”
After the university refused to listen to the students’ demands, several students walked out of the ceremony.
[RELATED: New College of Florida students yell ‘go f*ck yourself’ at conservative commencement speaker]
In March, Youngkin’s administration had requested to see syllabi from both VCU and GMU to find out if these universities were forcing a diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda on their students.
Campus Reform has contacted Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Commonwealth University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.