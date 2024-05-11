‘GREEN COLONIALISM’: NYU event claims green policies in ‘Global North’ are hurting ‘Global South’

New York University’s Wagner Graduate School of Public Service hosted an April 16 event titled “The Geopolitics of Green Colonialism: Global Justice and Ecosocial Transitions.”



The school claimed that “Across the Global North, the question of how we should respond to the climate crisis has been answered: with a shift to renewables, electric cars, carbon trading and hydrogen. Green New Deals across Europe and North America promise to reduce emissions while creating new jobs.”



NYU added, however, that “beneath the sustainability branding, these climate ‘solutions’ are leading to new environmental injustices and green colonialism.”



It asserted that green energy policies in the “Global North” are hurting the “Global South,” and continued: “A new subordination in the global energy economy prevents societies in the South from developing sovereign strategies to foster a dignified life.”





The panelists discussed a book by the same name as the event, and some of the panelists included editors of the book.



“This book provides a platform for the voices that have been conspicuously absent in debates around energy and climate in the Global North. Drawing on case studies from across the Global South, the authors offer incisive critiques of green colonialism in its material, political and symbolic dimensions, discuss the multiple entanglements that forcefully connect the transitions of different world regions in a globalized economy, and explore alternative pathways toward a liveable and globally just future for all,” the university highlighted.



The panelists were Sabrina Fernandes, “a Brazilian sociologist and political economist whose work focuses on transition, Latin America, and internationalism,” Mary Ann Manahan, a “Filipina feminist and activist researcher,” and Miriam Lang, a “Professor in the Department for Environment and Sustainability at Universidad Andina Simón Bolívar, Ecuador.”



Campus Reform has contacted New York University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.