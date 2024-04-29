Opinion
No results

Hamas-endorsed Harvard protesters raise Palestinian flag where USA flag flies on campus

​Anti-Israel protesters at Harvard University who are occupying a portion of campus briefly raised three Palestinian flags where the American flag typically flies.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
April 29, 2024, 8:09 am ET

Anti-Israel protesters at Harvard University who are occupying a portion of campus briefly raised three Palestinian flags where the American flag typically flies.

According to the Harvard Crimson, three of the protesters raised three separate Palestinian flags Saturday evening over the John Harvard statue.

The Palestinian flags were removed a short time later, while protesters shouted  “Shame!,” “Free, free Palestine,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

One protester attempted to forcefully grab the three Palestinian flags from a Harvard facility employee, according to the report.

[RELATED: Columbia says student who made comments about ‘murdering Zionists’ to administrators has been ‘banned from campus,’ won’t say if he is expelled]

Harvard spokesperson Jonathan L. Swain told the outlet that protesters raising the Palestinian flags was “a violation of University policy and the individuals involved will be subject to disciplinary action.”

The American flag flies Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.,. over the John Harvard statue and wasn’t up at the time, according to the report.

[RELATED: ‘Be grateful I’m not...murdering Zionists.’ Organizer of Hamas-endorsed Columbia occupation says comments were shared ‘without context’]

Anti-Israel protesters at Harvard are on their sixth day of occupying campus.

Staff image

