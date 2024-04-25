Hamas-endorsed protesters at The New School forced me into oncoming traffic for committing journalism: EXCLUSIVE

On Wednesday night, anti-Israel protesters at The New School in New York City gathered around me and forced me into oncoming traffic as I filmed the ongoing ‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ at the college.

A protester who I previously identified as an agitator when he yelled “Keep it moving you zionist pig,” towards a Jewish student walking outside the gates of Columbia University, identified me at The New School on Wednesday night and began to confront me, as can be seen on video.

The confronter turned to a gathering of protesters nearby, and stated to them: “Oh God, another, this is another doxxer, by the way.”

When I asked him if he could comment on the gathering outside of The New School’s campus, where the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” was located, he began to point his finger at me while another protester began recording.

Protesters then surrounded me, while chanting: “Say it loud and say it clear. We don’t want no Zionists here.”

The group then got close to me. I asked them multiple times if they could keep a flag that was being flown in my face out of the way, and if they could step back from me.

A separate protester can also be heard on video yelling: “Run him into traffic!”

The group continued to chant while forcing me to walk away from the entrance to the lobby of The New School, with one protester clapping along in my face.

The individual who initiated the interaction blocked his face from me as I was recording the video.

As can be seen in the video I recorded, this confrontation landed me in the street with oncoming traffic, as the group forced me to walk off into the street away from the encampment.

Campus Reform has previously reported on the violence that is occurring at many colleges and universities across the nation, as Emerson University protesters reportedly harassed a Jewish individual who was passing by their protest

Campus Reform has contacted The New School for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.