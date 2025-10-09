Hamas supporters circulate ‘Columbia Intifada’ newspaper on second anniversary of Oct. 7 attack

Throngs of protesters gathered outside Columbia University to distribute copies of a newspaper openly celebrating terrorism against Jews.

The “Columbia Intifada,” launched by the school’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter last year, was distributed at the event. The publication defended the attacks on Oct. 7 two years ago in which Hamas slaughtered nearly 1,200 people, most of whom were Jews, at the Nova music festival.

The paper commemorated the anniversary of the attack as “two years since the people of Gaza tore down the fences of their modern concentration camps,” in an article titled “Hamas: A Brief History.”

The distribution took place at a walkout and protest outside the university’s gates spearheaded by the Columbia Palestine Solidarity Coalition, Sunrise Columbia, Columbia University Medical Center for Palestine, and Columbia chapters of Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for a Democratic Society, according to an Instagram post.

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil also made an appearance, speaking to the crowd about his detainment by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and rallying protesters against “Zionist ideology.”

The university announced tighter restrictions on demonstrations ahead of the anniversary, anticipating safety concerns and potential clashes between protesters, according to a Campus Reform report.

Just prior to the protest, the university sent a reminder via text that “No vigils, demonstrations, or protests have followed the University’s procedures to gather on Morningside’s lower campus today and will not be allowed.”

The school also condemned the newspaper in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying, “Invoking Columbia’s name to glorify violence is a breach of our values. We are aware of the materials that were distributed off campus yesterday and are investigating this matter.”

