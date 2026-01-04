HARRIS: My favorite article from 2026

You can blame it on the COVID-19 pandemic, failing adults, or internet exposure, but there’s no doubt that Gen Z simply does not seem as prepared for the workforce as previous generations.

My favorite article of 2025, by Campus Reform reporter Emily Sturge, highlighted this problem with a troubling survey that found that 77 percent of Gen Z job seekers admitted bringing a parent to a job interview. The July survey, conducted by Résumé Templates, also found that 53 percent of Gen Z respondents said that one of their parents called a hiring manager on their behalf.

The situation does not get any better once Gen Z hits the workplace.

The same survey found that 73 percent of respondents said their parents have helped them with work assignments. Even more concerning, 45 percent said they regularly have their parents speak to their direct manager.

A separate survey from Criteria seems to back up these findings. Managers painted a damning picture of Gen Z, saying only 8 percent of those entering the workforce are ready for the work in their industries.

Of course, while shocking, these studies are not reflective of Gen Z as a whole.

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Gen Z students stepped up and attempted to start tens of thousands of Turning Point USA chapters at universities and high schools across the nation. These students have faced harassment, doxxing, violence, and stonewalling from college administrators. Despite this, they have persevered and remained steadfast in their convictions.

If the rest of Gen Z can catch up with the energy and dedication of its peers, Americans could see this generation turn a corner at one of the most critical times in our nation’s history.

