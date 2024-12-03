Harvard announces latest projects in ongoing plan to promote 'equity' and become 'Fossil-Fuel Free' by 2050

Harvard University has recently undergone two climate-based initiatives as part of its greater efforts to fight climate change and become “Fossil-Fuel Free” by 2050.

On Nov. 15, The Harvard Gazette reported that the university raised its “Green Revolving Fund” (GRF) from $12 million to $37 million in an effort to promote “campus decarbonization.”

The GRF serves to “move the University closer toward its goal to be Fossil Fuel-Free by 2050 and meet city building emissions reduction regulations,” according to the Harvard Office of Sustainability.

Project criteria that the GRF takes into account include projects that “provide a measurable sustainability benefit that reduces fossil fuel emissions, energy use, water use, [and] waste,” and projects that “that do not install fossil fuel equipment.”

”Harvard sees climate as inextricably linked to health and equity which is a key reason for our climate goals defined as fossil fuel free,” the office writes.

On Nov. 20, The Harvard Gazette reported that the university had formed the “Consortium for Climate Solutions,” which also includes the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Mass General Brigham.

”The Consortium for Climate Solutions is a unique collaboration between higher education institutions, healthcare systems, a municipality and nonprofit cultural organizations in Massachusetts, which are dedicated to advancing joint climate goals through investment in the development of new renewable energy projects,” the Harvard Office of Sustainability writes.

To advance their various climate related goals, Harvard and the rest of the consortium will oversea two separate projects in Texas and North Dakota, which will be operated by Apex Clean Energy.

”[T]he Consortium for Climate Solutions members will procure over 1.3 million megawatt-hours (MWh)/year from two renewable energy projects, a solar array in Texas and a wind farm in North Dakota,” the office’s web page notes. “Big Elm Solar, a 200 MW solar energy project in Bell County, Texas, recently came online and will produce an estimated 500,000 MWh/year. Bowman Wind, a 208 MW wind energy project in Bowman County, North Dakota, will produce an estimated 860,000 MWh/year and is expected to come online in 2026.”

The Office of Sustainability indicates that this effort will also aid the university in its plan to be “Fossil Fuel-Free” by 2050, while also addressing the institution’s “urgent responsibility to help cut global greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions and air pollution from fossil fuel use today.”

”To achieve these goals, Harvard is procuring projects that zero out GHG emissions and the health impacts of fossil fuels, such as those caused by air pollution, to create positive benefits for human health, social equity, and ecosystems,” the office states. “Through the Consortium, Harvard signed VPPAs for the development of new renewable electricity projects in grids where they will have the greatest impacts through health benefits and reduction of GHG emissions.”