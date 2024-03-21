Harvard anti-Semitism panel canceled– Moderator was affiliated with group that posted anti-Semitic graphic

An anti-Semitism panel organized by a Harvard University house was canceled after pushback over the moderator’s tie with a group that posted a blatantly anti-Semitic graphic.

According to the National Review, the Harvard Lowell House residential community scheduled a panel for Thursday titled “Islamophobia, Antisemitism, and Religious Literacy.” The panel was organized by Chance Bonar, a founding member of Harvard Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine.

As Campus Reform previously reported, the post depicted Black men being controlled by a hand with the Star of David on it. The term “third world” can be seen attempting to cut the rope that was being used to control the two Black males.

At the time, Harvard Faculty & Staff for Justice in Palestine issued a statement apologizing for sharing the anti-Semitic graphic.

”It has come to our attention that a post featuring antiquated cartoons that used offensive antisemitic tropes was linked to our account. We removed the content as soon as it came to our attention. We apologize for the hurt that these images have caused and do not condone them in any way,” the group wrote. “Harvard FSJP stands against all forms of hate and bigotry, including antisemitism.”

The panel would have featured Harvard Ph.D. candidates Madeline J. Levy and Mafaz Al-Suwaidan and Harvard Divinity School visiting professor of modern Jewish studies, Shaul Magid.

Pushback to the event began on Monday when Harvard Divinity School student Shabbos “Alexander” Kestenbaum pointed out that Bonar was affiliated with the group that posted the anti-Semitic graphic.

Harvard panel on antisemitism will have 0 kosher food but will have Halal and “to-go containers” for Ramadan. The moderator published the horrific antisemitic cartoon last month. Co-panelist Al-Suwaidan equates Zionism with Nazism+and praises Arab terrorists. Welcome to Harvard. pic.twitter.com/DpBXXzBwcG — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) March 18, 2024

The event was canceled on Wednesday after the Lowell House Faculty Deans and the Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Ethics both pulled out as co-sponsors for the event, according to the Harvard Crimson.

The Lily Safra Center for Ethics wrote in a statement that the event was announced without its approval.

”The composition of the event is not in keeping with the principles of civil disagreement we uphold at the Center, which demand representation from multiple perspectives, particularly on contentious issues of the moment. We have made clear that we cannot co-sponsor or support this event as it currently stands,” the center said.

Bonar told The Harvard Crimson the event was canceled because of “withdrawals of institutional support, doxxing, hate mail, and uncharitable preemptive criticism.”

“Two panel participants — one Islamic studies scholar and one Jewish studies scholar — did not feel that they have the support needed to make themselves vulnerable and do the labor of offering a robust and meaningful discussion on religious discrimination,” Bonar wrote.