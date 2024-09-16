Harvard Chabad holds self-defense class led by UFC fighter amid concerns of campus anti-Semitism

In response to growing concerns about anti-Semitism on campus, Harvard University’s Chabad group hosted a self-defense class led by Israeli UFC fighter Natan Levy.

The event was part of a broader initiative by the Jewish campus organization to equip students with practical safety skills. Levy reportedly demonstrated defensive techniques such as rear push kicks, jab crosses, and wrist grabs during the hour-long session.

Chabad President Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi emphasized the importance of the training given the recent rise in anti-Jewish sentiment, including “at a time when there’s sadly such an increase in hate directed towards the Jew and Israel.” Zarchi told The Harvard Crimson, “There’s a perception that Jews are physically weak. We need strong Jews.”

As noted by the Crimson, many Jewish students at Harvard have reported feeling unsafe following a series of anti-Semitic incidents, including one student who recently said a mezuzah was removed from her doorway.

Alexander Bernat, a co-president of Chabad’s student board, praised the self-defense class as a valuable resource for Jewish students, particularly those who are more religious or visibly religious.

”Certainly, I know a lot of people have expressed concerns about feeling physically safe on campus at points,” Bernat told Harvard Crimson. “I was not among them, but I think it’s an issue that does speak to a lot of Jewish students.”

During the class, Matt Travers, CEO of the nonprofit StandStrong, reportedly stressed the importance of de-escalation tactics in potentially dangerous situations, especially in the context of pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protests. “You can get control of a situation using skill and de-escalation, showing I’m not a victim, but I don’t want to fight,” he said in an interview with the Crimson.

The Chabad group’s class was the first in a series of courses offered by StandStrong in the Boston area. According to its website, the organization helps students “gain confidence, learn how to protect themselves, and proudly stand up for who they are and what they believe.”

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.