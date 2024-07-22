Harvard chief fundraiser stepping down amid financial problems for school

Harvard University’s chief fundraising officer, Brian Lee, is set to retire in December following a dip in donations to the school after anti-Israel protests and controversies on campus.



Harvard’s announcement came Wednesday, and Lee said he is leaving “to make room for other goals” and to have more time with his family.

Harvard Interim President Alan Garber said of Lee: “Brian is a champion of Harvard and our mission. Since 2018, our community has benefited tremendously from his ability to connect individuals and their interests to our institution and our aspirations, even in the face of unprecedented challenges.”



Several prominent donors have recently announced they will stop giving funds to Harvard.



Ken Griffin, owner of Citadel and Citadel Securities, who has given the Ivy League institution more than $500 million, announced he will stop giving donations to the school this January.



“Will America’s elite [universities] get back to their roots of educating American children — young adults — to be the future leaders of our country or are they going to maintain being lost in the wilderness of microaggressions, a DEI agenda that seems to have no real endgame, and just being lost in the wilderness?” he asked, adding: “I’d like that to change and I have made that clear to members of the corporate board.”



In December 2023, Harvard billionaire donor Len Blavatnik announced he was cutting off donations to Harvard over what he sees as the school’s ineffective response to anti-Semitism.



The Ivy League institution has found itself at the center of several controversies related to anti-Semitism.



The school recently went back on its decision to suspend five protesters who were part of a disruptive anti-Israel demonstration.



In June, it was revealed that the co-chair of Harvard’s “anti-Muslim bias” task force once signed a statement that appeared to justify terrorism against Israelis.



Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.