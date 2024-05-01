Harvard Crimson Editorial Board says male participation in women's sports is simply not an 'issue'

In a recent editorial published by The Harvard Crimson, titled “There Are Many Obstacles Facing Women’s Sports. Trans Athletes Aren’t One,” the editorial board asserts that “transgender” participation in women’s sports is not a significant concern compared to other challenges facing collegiate athletics. While acknowledging the existence of obstacles confronting women’s sports, the editorial board contends that the focus on transgender athletes is misplaced.

The Harvard Crimson claims that the scientific evidence regarding transgender participation in sports is inconclusive, suggesting that “transgender” women may not hold significant biological advantage over women.

Powerlifting coach Avi Silverberg, in an attempt to mock the Canadian Powerlifting Union policy, competed in the women’s category and casually bench-pressed nearly 167 kg beating the previous women’s record by almost 45 kg. Additionally, Will Thomas, male swimmer, was ranked as the 462nd in men’s swimming in the country, now ranking among top in women’s swimming as the infamous ‘Lia Thomas.’

The editorial claims the low number of “transgender” athletes in collegiate sports constitutes a lack of a problem.

Among the “low number” of men in women’s are the following: Gabrielle Ludwig, a 50-year-old, 6-foot-6-inch man, who played on a college men’s team 30 years prior and played on a women’s junior college basketball team. Chris Bruce, a male who competed in men’s bodybuilding, competed in women’s Border States Classic Bodybuilding competition. Isa Berardo, male soccer player was given a spot on a women’s NCAA Division III soccer team.

Opponents of “transgender” inclusion in women’s sports caution against dismissing concerns raised by athletes and stakeholders regarding the impact on the integrity and competitiveness of collegiate athletics.



