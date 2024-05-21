Harvard faculty buck administrators, vote to allow disciplined anti-Israel campus occupiers to graduate

Harvard Faculty of Arts and Science members on Monday voted to allow the anti-Israel campus occupiers disciplined by administrators to graduate.

According to the Harvard Crimson, the faculty members voted to put the 13 students initially disciplined back onto the list of degrees being recommended for graduation.

The move isn’t final, and the Harvard Corporation and Board of Overseers have yet to vote on the matter. A decision from Harvard’s governing boards is expected on Wednesday.

A total of 15 seniors were banned from graduating in May by administrators after their involvement in the encampment, but two of those individuals will graduate after the fall 2024 semester.

It comes one day after almost 500 Harvard faculty and staff members penned an open letter condemning the university’s sanctions against the protesters.

A total of five undergraduate students were suspended and at least 20 were placed on probation, in addition to the disciplinary actions concerning graduation.

The letter was addressed to Harvard President Alan M. Garber and other administrators.

Those who signed the letter said they were “alarmed that Harvard undergraduate students who engaged in peaceful protest are being sanctioned in an unprecedented, disproportionate, and arbitrary manner.”

”We ask that these students, who engaged in peaceful protest, be allowed to graduate with the degrees they have earned,” the letter states.



