Harvard faculty group postpones pro-Palestine vigil after walking back 'despicable' anti-Semitic Instagram post

A Harvard faculty group postponed a pro-Palestine vigil after it faced pushback for sharing an anti-Semitic graphic.

The post, made last weekend, was originally made by the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee and the African and African American Resistance Organization, but was also shared by Harvard Faculty & Staff for Justice in Palestine, as reported by Campus Reform.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday the Harvard Faculty & Staff for Justice in Palestine postponed a planned candlelight vigil.

”African people have a profound understanding of apartheid and occupation,” the graphic states, before displaying the anti-Semitic picture.

The term “third world” can be seen attempting to cut the rope that being used to control the two Black males.

The groups immediately faced criticism for the post, prompting the university to open an investigation.

”The University is aware of social media posts today containing deeply offensive antisemitic tropes and messages from organizations whose membership includes Harvard affiliates,” a statement from Harvard reads. “Such despicable messages have no place in the Harvard community. We condemn these posts in the strongest possible terms.”

”This matter is being reviewed by the University and is being referred to the Harvard College Administrative Board, which is responsible for the application and enforcement of undergraduate academic regulations and social conduct,” the university said. “Harvard rejects antisemitism in all of its forms.”

Harvard Faculty & Staff for Justice in Palestine issued a statement apologizing for sharing the anti-Semitic graphic.

”It has come to our attention that a post featuring antiquated cartoons which used offensive antisemitic tropes was linked to our account. We removed the content as soon as it came to our attention. We apologize for the hurt that these images have caused and do not condone them in any way,” the group wrote. “Harvard FSJP stands against all forms of hate and bigotry, including antisemitism.”

In a separate statement, the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee and the African and African American Resistance Organization also apologized.

”In an earlier version of this post we shared an image that was not reflective of our values as organizations. We reiterate our unending support for solidarity between Black and Palestinian communities and have updated our post to reflect what we stand for,” the groups wrote. “Our mutual goals for liberation will always include the Jewish community- and we regret inadvertently including an image that played upon antisemitic tropes. Antisemitism has no place in the movement of Palestinian liberation, and we wholeheartedly disavow it in all its forms.”