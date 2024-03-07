Harvard FINALLY drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for incoming students

Harvard University dropped its COVID-19 vaccination requirement on Tuesday after previously requiring students to get the vaccine, plus boosters.

Harvard University Health Services announced on its website Tuesday that it wouldn’t require students to receive the coronavirus vaccination to attend the school.

”Harvard University Health Services (HUHS) will no longer require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the university wrote in an update. “We strongly recommend that all members of the Harvard community stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters if eligible. Additionally, we continue to emphasize the benefits of wearing a high-quality face mask in crowded indoor settings and remaining at home if unwell. HUHS considers state and federal guidance, along with advice from the University’s public health experts, in responding to COVID-19. We will continue to monitor public health data and will periodically review requirements.”

A FAQ page on the health services website further states that incoming students for the 2024-2025 academic year won’t be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Harvard University previously dropped its COVID-19 vaccine booster requirement in May 2023, according to the Harvard Crimson.

