Harvard gets an 'F' grade from the ADL when it comes to protecting Jewish students

The Anti-Defamation League gave Harvard University an “F” on its response to rampant anti-Semitism on campus.

The ADL compiled its 2024 “Campus Antisemitism Report Card,” where it selected 85 colleges, including the top 30 public and private campuses in America with the highest enrollment of Jewish students.

In the report card, the ADL said that a number of “Severe antisemitic and anti-Zionist incidents” have taken place at Harvard, adding that it has a “Hostile anti-Zionist student government activity.”

According to CNN, only two schools received an “A.”

In a statement to the outlet, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said that Jewish families are currently struggling to help pick a college for their kids to attend.

“As I travel the country, I’m constantly hearing from Jewish families agonizing over where they will send their kids to college,” said Greenblatt. “School leadership must make serious changes to support Jewish communities on their campus; we expect nothing less.”

At Harvard, the ADL cited numerous incidents that contributed to its failing grade.

Following the October 7, 2023 terror attack in Israel, the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee along with other student groups released a statement, reading “we, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.” According to the statement, “the apartheid regime is the only one to blame.”