Harvard Law prof claims Trump will use assassination attempt as a 'Reichstag moment to crack down'

Alejandra Caraballo, a Clinical Instructor at Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic, appeared to compare Former President Donald Trump to German dictator Adolf Hitler following the assassination attempt.

Shortly after the assassination attempt on July 13, Caraballo posted on X: “Trump is going to use this as his Reichstag moment to crack down when he’s elected.”





“Reichstag moment” refers to a 1933 incident in which the German parliament, the Reichstag, caught fire. Hitler and the Nazi Party used the occasion as an excuse to solidify their hold on power and crush political opponents.

Caraballo has found himself the focus of several controversies in the past.

On June 25, 2022, the day that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Caraballo encouraged followers to harass Supreme Court justices, writing: “The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again. It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public.”

In July 2023, Caraballo wrote: “Rookie numbers, gotta pump those numbers up,” in response to a story stating that almost half of all students at Brown University identify as LGBT.

In November 2023, Caraballo signed on to a letter expressing frustration at Harvard’s efforts to fight anti-Semitism following the Oct. 7 massacre of Jewish civilians.



Caraballo’s previous work included working as a staff attorney at the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund and promoting “the civil rights of LGBTQ people in a variety of civil legal contexts such as healthcare access, immigration, and family law.”



Several other professors have either expressed dismay that Trump was not killed, or mocked him.



A Bellarmine University professor wrote regarding the would-be assassin: “If you’re gonna shoot, man, don’t miss.” A Carnegie Mellon University professor also claimed the assassination attempt was “staged,” as did a University of Virginia professor, who said the shooting was “staged theatrics” to get “idiots’ vote.”



Campus Reform has contacted Caraballo and Harvard Law for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.