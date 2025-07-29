Harvard reportedly willing to negotiate with Trump, pay twice Columbia's fine to end White House dispute

Harvard University is reportedly prepared to spend up to $500 million to settle civil rights claims brought by the Trump administration, signaling a major shift in its legal strategy as negotiations between the school and federal officials intensify.

The proposed sum, reported by The New York Times to be more than double Columbia University’s $200 million settlement last week, comes as President Donald Trump demands elite institutions be held accountable for allegedly allowing antisemitism and illegal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices to flourish on campus.

Trump, who has made elite universities a target of his education agenda, reportedly demanded a higher settlement from Harvard due to its vast resources, including a $53 billion endowment. Trump officials are tying reinstatement of federal funding to compliance with civil rights law.

The Trump administration has suspended federal funding to multiple universities pending civil rights compliance.

Harvard has not publicly confirmed the negotiation, but individuals familiar with the matter say the university has indicated a willingness to meet the administration’s financial demands.

However, the school is said to oppose direct payment to the federal government and has raised concerns over any deal that includes external oversight, such as the independent monitor now embedded at Columbia. Harvard’s administration has privately acknowledged that a protracted fight with the White House could cost the university as much as $1 billion annually in lost federal grants and expose it to increased regulatory pressure.

The White House has framed the settlements as a model for other institutions. Officials say any agreement must include a rejection of DEI, protection of student rights, and restoration of lawful academic practices.

Trump officials say a “good deal” remains possible if Harvard agrees to the administration’s terms.

While some higher ed leaders criticize the administration’s pressure tactics, others see the settlements as necessary to avoid deeper financial and reputational damage. Harvard has not commented publicly on the negotiations.