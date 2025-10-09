Harvard Sells DEI certificate for $14k

The Harvard Division of Continuing Education is offering an Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Leadership Graduate Certificate for $13,760.

The certificate includes courses in history, government, psychology, management, and African and African-American studies.

The Harvard Division of Continuing Education describes themselves as a division of the university which is dedicated to “bringing rigorous programs and innovative online teaching capabilities to distance learners.”

The certificate has four required course sections: History, Core, Leadership, and applied learning.

“You will gain critical knowledge and skills to address bias and marginalization and to foster an inclusive corporate culture,” according to the program website.

The history section includes “AAAS 122: Understanding Race and Racism” and “HIST 1680: Riots, Strikes, and Conspiracies in American History.”

The core and leadership sections include courses such as “PSYC 1871 Power and Privilege in Systems.”

Finally, the applied learning section includes courses range from “MGMT 4400 Diversity and Inclusion Management” to “MGMT 4422 Institutions and Equitable Transformation.”

The program is advertised to cost $3,440 per course, totaling to $13,760.

Staci Emerson, a graduate of the certificate program, says in a testimonial on the website that the “we are all in this together spirit among classmates representing as many layers of diversity imaginable has left a powerful impression on my heart and mind.”

Emerson is a business consultant who says that after getting her certificate, she will now “belong” to Harvard for the rest of her life.

In regards to career outcomes for this program, the website tells prospective clients that the certificate “may help you expand your current role to include EDIB initiatives or allow you to change your career with a move into an EDIB-specific role.”

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.