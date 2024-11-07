Harvard students freak out over Trump win, some profs let students stay home

Many Harvard University students expressed dismay and anxiety over President-elect Donald Trump’s historic victory, and some faculty members gave them the option to skip class, or even canceled their courses for the day altogether.

Many students were disheartened, according to The Harvard Crimson. One student said she “probably cried for like an hour” upon hearing of Trump’s victory.

Some students seemed to attribute Trump’s victory to alleged racist and misogynistic feelings among voters, with one student saying Kamala “could’ve won” had she “been a white man who was just younger than Trump and mentally sharp,” and another insisting that the President-elect’s return to the White House would encourage “misogynistic, racist, hateful rhetoric.”

Yet another student expressed her disbelief at the Republican nominee’s success, saying that he is “literally” a “felon, he’s a criminal, and he’s a racist.”

Some Harvard professors apparently shared their students’ pessimistic outlook.

Instructors for several courses, including “Statistics for Social Sciences” and “Popular Culture and Modern China” either canceled classes for the day after Election Day or took other similar steps.

One professor, Jennifer E. Hoffman, sent an email saying: “Many in our community are sleep-deprived, again grieving for glass ceilings that weren’t shattered, fearful for the future, or embarrassed to face our international colleagues.”

She added that she “stress-baked several pans of lemon bars to share.”

Trump’s victory triggered similar outrage and dismay on other American campuses as well.

A Michigan State University professor, Shlagha Borah, announced she would be canceling her class, telling students: “I am cancelling class today to grieve the presidential election results. As a queer, immigrant woman of colour, I cannot, in good conscience, go on about my day like everything is alright.” Borah also added that students should “please know that no matter your political beliefs, you are welcome in my class and won’t be discriminated against in any way.”

Indiana University is also hosting several events, such as a “Cocoa and Conversation” time and a “Queer Dialogue Space” after the election.

Campus Reform has reached out to Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.