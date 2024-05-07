Harvard threatens to place its occupiers on 'involuntary leave,' citing 'indefensible' behavior: READ THE EMAIL

Harvard University Interim President Alan M. Garber wrote to the Harvard community on Monday to condemn the Ivy League school’s anti-Israel encampment, as seen in an email obtained by Campus Reform.



“Over the last 12 days, the encampment in Harvard Yard has disrupted our educational activities and operations. The right to free speech, including protest and dissent, is vital to the work of the research university. But it is not unlimited. It must be exercised in a time, place, and manner that respects the right of our community members to do their work, pursue their education, and enjoy the opportunities that a residential campus has to offer,” Garber wrote.











Garber noted that there are “reports of students whose ability to sleep, study, and move freely about the campus has been disrupted by the actions of the protesters,” and that the protesters have harassed others: “We are especially troubled by increasing reports that some within, and some supporting, the encampment have intimidated and harassed other members of our community.”



“When Harvard staff have requested to see IDs in order to enforce our policies, supporters of the encampment have at times yelled at them, tried to encircle them, and otherwise interfered with their work. We have also received reports that passers-by have been confronted, surveilled, and followed. Such actions are indefensible and unacceptable,” he continued.



Garber noted that the protesters have already been warned multiple times, and announced: “The continuation of the encampment presents a significant risk to the educational environment of the University. Those who participate in or perpetuate its continuation will be referred for involuntary leave from their Schools.”



He clarified: “Among other implications, students placed on involuntary leave may not be able to sit for exams, may not continue to reside in Harvard housing, and must cease to be present on campus until reinstated.”



The update makes no mention of more severe consequences, such as expulsion.



“Our disagreements are most effectively addressed through candid, constructive dialogue, building not on disruption, but on facts and reason,” he concluded.



Protesters at Harvard started an anti-Israel encampment on April 24, inspired by Columbia University’s encampment. At one point during the demonstration, the protesters replaced an American flag on campus with three Palestinian flags.



Campus Reform has reached out to Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.