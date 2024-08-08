Harvard to ask undergraduate applicants about time 'they strongly disagreed with someone'

Harvard College will require future applicants to answer a question regarding an instance where “they strongly disagreed with someone.”

According to the Harvard Crimson, the prompt will further ask applicants “How did you communicate or engage with this person?” and “What did you learn from this experience?”

The report indicates that the question was added while the Massachusetts-based college attempts to put an emphasis on open inquiry and academic freedom.

Harvard College spokesperson Jonathan Palumbo told the outlet that the change in short-answer questions is part of a regular review.

“Harvard reviews our application on an annual basis and makes adjustments to ensure we are providing candidates with the best opportunity to represent themselves,” Palumbo wrote.

The change will take effect for students applying to the class of 2029.

Other Ivy League institutions like Yale, Brown, and Princeton, have similar application questions asking applicants to discuss a time where they disagreed with someone.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action in 2023, Harvard changed its optional longform essay and replaced it with five short-answer questions.