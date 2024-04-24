Here is a list of anti-Israel occupation camps that have replicated Columbia's

Anti-Israel activists on April 21 set up an encampment on campus to protest the school’s connections to Israel. Still ongoing, the protest has seen over 100 arrested by the NYPD, with numerous instances of anti-Semitic slogans chanted and police wearing protective gear normally reserved for riots.

Days later, the White House released a statement in which President Biden called anti-Semitic acts on college campuses just ahead of Passover as “reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country.”

The hostility Jewish students are facing at Columbia has generated outrage from politicians of both major parties, with Republican Senator Josh Hawley calling upon Biden to deploy the National Guard, and Democratic Senator John Fetterman urging Columbia President Minouche Shafik to “do your job or resign.”

The encampment scene at Columbia has sparked related protests across the country.

Campus Reform has begun tracking anti-Israel encampments set up at universities around the country:

- Yale University (Police have shut down the encampment)

- Massachusetts Institute of Technology

- New York University (Police have shut down the encampment)

- Tufts University

- University of Michigan

- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

- The New School

- University of Minnesota (Police have shut down the encampment)

- University of Texas at Austin

- Brown University

- University of Pittsburgh

- University of Rochester

- University of Southern California

- University of California, Berkeley

- University of North Carolina at Charlotte

- Emerson University

- Harvard University

- Rice University

- Humboldt University