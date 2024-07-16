Here's a list of Trump VP nominee J.D. Vance's higher education policy proposals

Former President Donald Trump selected Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his running mate during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s a look at some of the higher education policy proposals Vance has made:

- Introduced a bill in May that would’ve required colleges and universities to remove encampments within 7 days or be ineligible to receive federal financial assistance.

- Called for an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission into potential “collusive behavior” into attempts to circumvent the Supreme Court’s ban on race-based admissions.

- Introduced a bill in 2023 that would require American colleges and universities to report a gift of any value from “foreign adversaries.”

- He co-sponsored a bill that would increase the excise tax on endowment net investment income for private colleges and universities from 1.4 % to 35%.

- Sponsored legislation seeking to prevent universities that receive federal funding from hiring illegal immigrants.

- Sponsored legislation that would require universities to “respect applicants’ constitutional rights” and require institutions of higher education to comply with the Supreme Court Ruling on affirmative action.

- Advocated for an end to mask mandates during COVID-19 at colleges and universities.

When speaking about anti-Israel encampments in May, Vance said they were a “national embarrassment.

“We cannot allow people who hate our country to turn campuses into garbage dumps,” Vance said. “My legislation will force colleges to follow the law, protect their students, and shut these encampments down. If they refuse, they’ll pay a hefty price.”