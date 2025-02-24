HHS funds UCLA study on racial disparities in HIV care outcomes for 'sexual minority men'

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has provided more than $400,000 to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) so that it can study the impacts of “structural racism” and “racial disparities in HIV care outcomes” in regard to substance use among “sexual minority men.”

The grant, which runs from September 2024 until July 2029, was first reported by The Daily Wire, and blames such disparities as due to oppression.

The grant asserts that it will interrogate “historical racist practices” using “anti-racism frameworks,” with the exact cost amounting to $439,153.

“It is well established that racial disparities in HIV care outcomes and use of substances among sexual minority men (SMM) of color persist because of structural racism in Los Angeles County,” the grant abstract begins, before commenting that “culturally congruent healthcare” is “key to achieving racial equity in HIV and substance use (SU) outcomes.”

“While research shows that healthcare access is important, there are mixed responses of where Black and Latinx [Sexual Minority Men] (BLSMM) prefer to receive care,” the grant description continues. “These findings underscore the need for healthcare experiences that address geographic challenges and are culturally appropriate.”

The grant description advocates understanding how “structural racism” influences how “Black and Latinx [Sexual Minority Men]” navigate the “geography of [Los Angeles County] to receive [substance use] and HIV care.”

The proposed study will extend a partnership between UCLA and the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), according to the abstract.

The grant given to UCLA is similar to a $3.7 million grant awarded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to Michigan State University and Rutgers University to study the effects of “structural racism” on aging.

“The researchers said this examination is essential for developing appropriate strategies to address racial inequities in accelerated aging, particularly in communities where Black Americans live and desire to age in place,” a description of the research on Rutgers’ website states.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Education announced it will eliminate grants that go toward concepts such as Critical Race Theory and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. As part of the announcement, the department stated that it has terminated more than $600 million in federal grants that used to go toward “divisive ideologies.”

Campus Reform has contacted UCLA, UCSB and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.