'Hillary, Hillary, you’re a liar; we demand a cease-fire' Clinton event at Wellesley College interrupted by protesters

An event featuring Hillary Clinton was interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters on April 6 at Wellesley College.

Clinton’s alma mater featured the former Secretary of State as a moderator for a “democracy at a crossroads” panel at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, according to the New York Times.

Pro-Palestine protesters began shouting towards the end of the panel, accusing Clinton of being complicit in Israel’s war against Hamas.

”I’m perfectly happy to meet you after this event and talk with you, but we’re going to go on with our discussion,” Clinton said while the protester continued to shout, according to video on social media.

“Hillary, Hillary, you’re a liar; we demand a cease-fire,” protesters chanted inside the Wellesley College event, according to the report.

“Hillary for Women Unless They’re Palestinian,” one poster read.

During the event, a group called “WC-against-HRC” posted a list of demands on Instagram.

”As we protest, we firmly echo the demands that W alums, [Faculty for Justice in Palestine], and students have been calling on the admin to recognize since November,” the group said in a post. “Wellesley College admin and HRC have power and influence to meet our demands. The question is: Will they?”

Administrators at the college issued a statement before the event, encouraging students to follow the college’s policy, according to Fox News.

”I encourage all who participate in activism to follow the demonstration policy and be mindful of our Code of Student Conduct so that you remain safe for yourself, and for our community,” vice president and dean of students Sheilah Shaw Horton said in a statement.