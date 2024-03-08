Opinion
House education committee requests documents from MIT on campus anti-semitism



Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
March 8, 2024, 9:48 am ET

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce asked for records from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Friday that will be used in its investigation into campus anti-Semitism.

Rep. Dr. Virginia Foxx (R-NC)  sent the letter on Friday morning, following MIT student Talia Khan’s testimony regarding her experience as a Jewish student last week.

”Since the devastating attacks against Israel on October 7th, I have watched in horror as a culture of blatant antisemitism has taken root at MIT. I have witnessed the administration, namely President Sally Kornbluth, fail time and again to address this crisis in any meaningful way. President Kornbluth has watched as violent hatred infects, in broad daylight, an institution which is looked to as a beacon of enlightenment,” Khan said in her testimony to the committee. 

”This failure by the MIT administration to protect Jewish students must not be regarded simply as inaction, but rather as a feckless, cowardly, hypocritical, and entirely deliberate choice to remain silent.”

[RELATED: Rep. Foxx says Harvard has ‘absolutely failed’ to comply with subpoena, handed over ‘useless’ documents]

Foxx wrote in her letter on Friday to MIT that she has “grave concerns regarding the inadequacy of MIT’s response to antisemitism on its campus.”

Foxx accused MIT of failing to “condemn anti-Israel campus groups’ endorsement of Hamas’ terrorism against Israel, and referenced an Oct. 8 campus statement by pro-Palestinian groups on campus.

The statement from Palestine @ MIT and MIT Coahtion Against Apartheid stated that they  ”hold the Israeli regime responsible for all unfolding violence” and “affirmm the right of all occupied peoples to resist oppression and colonization.”

Notably, the statement was deleted from MIT’s website within the past week, according to cached data.

[RELATED: House committee subpoenas Harvard leaders, says the university is ‘obstructing’ anti-Semitism probe]

Foxx asked MIT to produce a list of documents, including the following:

Campus Reform reached out to MIT for comment.  


