House free speech bill aims to tackle 'flames of illiberalism' on campus

On March 15, House Republicans Dr. Virginia Foxx and Brandon Williams introduced the “Respecting the First Amendment Act” in order to facilitate stronger protections for free speech rights on college campuses.

”The First Amendment is non-negotiable,” the representatives stated in a joint statement. “Every student, faculty member, and invited guest has the right to speak freely in a civil campus environment without fear of reprisal.”

If enacted, H.R. 7683 would amend the 1965 Higher Education Act to require colleges to “adopt and adhere to principles of free speech.”

The bill encourages schools to implement the influential University of Chicago free speech statement and would prevent public colleges and universities from mandating political litmus tests among students and faculty.

More specifically, the legislation “condemns public institutions of higher education for conditioning admission to any student applicant, or the hiring, reappointment, or promotion of any faculty member, on the applicant or faculty member pledging allegiance to or making a statement of personal support for or opposition to any political ideology or movement, including a pledge or statement regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion, or related topics.”

Institutions that fail to meet free speech standards could risk losing Title IV funding.

”No institution will be eligible to receive Title IV funding unless it certifies to the Department of Education (ED) that the institution has annually disclosed to current and prospective students and faculty any policies held by the institution related to association, religion, and speech,” the legislation’s summary states. “The bill also requires public institutions to disclose the right to a cause of action.”

In their statement, Foxx and Williams also lamented the current state of higher education as “in complete disarray.”

”We’ve seen countless examples of institutions leveraging taxpayers’ dollars to fan the flames of illiberalism, intolerance, and radical ideology amongst students and faculty,” they wrote. “Americans’ confidence in postsecondary education is at an all-time low, and rightly so. While there are several factors contributing to this national sentiment, one of the most important is institutions’ inconsistency in protecting the First Amendment rights of students and faculty.”