House Republican announces caucus to combat DEI in education: 'Stop the Left's war on meritocracy'

A House Republican is launching the “Merit Caucus” to combat Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from overtaking education.

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) launched the “Merit Caucus” on Wednesday morning in comments to the Washington Examiner, explaining that the left is waging a “war on meritocracy...lowering standards for students and teachers, discouraging achievement in the classroom, and eliminating academic excellence, all in the name of equity.”

”The Left’s relentless push for equity has come at the expense of excellence. Particularly in the classroom, we’ve seen how the soft bigotry of low expectations has placed race ahead of results at every level of our education system, eroding academic excellence in the name of equity,” Owens said. “The Merit Caucus is about rejecting the defeatist DEI mindset and once again championing the idea that with determination, effort, and merit, success, the very foundation of this great nation, can be achieved.”

According to the report, the caucus will focus on protecting challenging curriculums and fighting so-called “equitable grading.”

The caucus will begin its work by going after racial quotas that replace entrance exams like the one at Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

Owens told Campus Reform his experience growing up contributed to his desire to begin the caucus.

”Growing up in the segregated ‘60s, I saw how far judging people based on their skin color got us, from separate bathrooms and separate water fountains to separate schools and classrooms. Today’s DEI initiatives are no different—they are an effort to separate communities and tell them their potential is based on immutable characteristics rather than the content of their character and the hard work and perseverance that go into chasing the American Dream. The Merit Caucus will help us stop the Left’s war on meritocracy in its tracks, reminding students, teachers, and all Americans to put in the hard work today so that we can all reach our full potential tomorrow,” Owens said.



