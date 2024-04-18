House Republicans call on NCAA to ban trans-identifying males from women's sports

17 House Republicans sent a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker on Monday asking him to ban transgender-identifying makes from women’s sports after a small college athletics association took such a move.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on April 8 after its Council of Presidents approved the proposed policy banning male athletes who identify as transgender from participating in women’s sports by a 20-0 vote, according to CBS Sports.

According to the National Review, several Republicans, which include Reps. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), and more, called on Baker to institute a similar policy.

”We are deeply concerned about the future of women’s sports and upholding the critical Title IX protections for women’s sports with the NCAA’s current policies. We urge the NCAA to follow the NAIA’s lead on this issue and prohibit transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports,” the Republican lawmakers wrote.

”We urge the NCAA to reconsider its current policy that allows biological males to deprive women of a fair opportunity to compete and achieve athletic success. All women in NCAA-affiliated schools should not fear having their athletic accomplishments minimized by biological males, as happened in the 2022 NCAA 500-yard freestyle event, with Lia Thomas, a biological man, taking the championship over Emma Weyant. This cannot be allowed to ever happen again,” they added.

The letter also mentions comments made by South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley, who was asked by an Outkick reporter if she believes transgender women should be included in the game.

”I’m of the opinion of, if you’re a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion. You want me to go deeper?” Staley said.

”Do you think transgender women should be able to participate in women’s college basketball,” the reporter asked.

”That’s the question you want to ask, I’ll give you that. Yes, yes. So now the barnstormer people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me on one of the biggest days of our game, and I’m okay with that. I really am,” Staley responded.

The House Republicans said that Staley’s comments on the issue ”ignores the biological facts and would harm female athletes throughout NCAA-affiliated schools.”