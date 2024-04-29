Humboldt Hamas-endorsed militants hijack campus, damage estimated 'in the millions'

Opinion
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
April 29, 2024, 1:51 pm ET

Anti-Israel students at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt have taken over a campus building in addition to occupying a portion of campus, forcing administrators to close campus for the rest of the semester.

Posts on social media show that the protesters have vandalized a building on campus with anti-Israel messaging. The university estimates damage to property is in the millions.

The building protesters took over was dubbed as “Intifada Hall” and allegedly vandalizes the university president’s office.

”Blood on your hands,” one message inside a campus office states.

On Monday morning, protesters erected a “tree sit...in solidarity for a free Gaza and end of empire.”

[RELATED: As pro-Hamas occupations rage on, many universities have lost complete control of their own campuses]

In another video, one protester at Cal Poly Humboldt could be seen hitting a police officer over the head with a water jug while trying to enter a building.

Humboldt State University administrators decided to close the campus through May 10, only letting individuals enter with permission.

According to the Los Angeles Times, protesters broke into the president’s office and allegedly saw sensitive material.

A university spokesperson told the outlet that “hateful graffiti” was painted on university property, adding that two areas have been “tagged with language that is harmful to the Jewish community.” 

[RELATED: COLUMBIA HAS FALLEN: University backtracks its own deadline, agrees to ‘continue conversations’ with pro-terrorist camp for 48 more hours]

The spokesperson added that total damage to the campus is estimated to be “in the millions.”

“The University condemns in the strongest terms all forms of hatred, bigotry, and violence,” the university said in a statement. “Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, hatred, and bigotry in all forms have no place at Cal Poly Humboldt. The University is actively offering support to all students and has been in touch with local Jewish community leaders.”

