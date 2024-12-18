Idaho education board tones down anti-DEI proposal ahead of vote

One of the nation’s most conservative states appears to be weakening a plan that would remove DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) from its public education system.

Idaho Education News reports that the State Board of Education has amended a proposal that would prohibit DEI in the state. While DEI would still be limited under the plan, the wording has been toned down after reported complaints from DEI activists.

The outlet notes that the latest version of the “Resolution On DEI Ideology” no longer states that institutions must ensure “all student success centers are dedicated to all students ... regardless of personal identity characteristics.”

”[T]he Board recognizes and values the unique diversity of Idahoans and expects the postsecondary institutions to foster a campus culture that appreciates and reflects this diversity,” the latest proposal reads.

However, the plan would still restrict universities from being allowed to ”establish or maintain a central office, policy, procedure, or initiative that promotes DEI ideology.”

Set for an official vote on Wednesday, the proposal features other anti-DEI measures as well.

The document would also prohibit schools from providing ”student resource or student success center serves students based on DEI ideology,” and prevent institutions from mandating that a student or employee ”be required to declare gender identity or preferred pronouns in any form of communication.”

Instead, the initiative states that such schools ”shall establish and maintain equality of opportunity so that all students may succeed regardless of personal identity characteristics.”

If enacted, the resolution would also bar Idaho accreditors from mandating DEI practices in the accreditation process.

The document defines DEI as ”any approach that prioritizes ‘personal identity characteristics’ (race, color, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, or gender identity) over individual merit.”