'Identiversity' to host DEI webinars on 'intersectionality' at Appalachian State this semester

A nonprofit focused on gender ideology called “Identiversity” will host multiple webinars at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina this semester.

Identiversity will lead a webinar on “Exploring Intersectionality” that will have students “learn how an intersectional lens can raise awareness and help us create more inclusive environments for all— including our LGBTQ+ community members.” The course is scheduled for Feb. 20, according to Appalachian State’s website.

The course fits into Identiversity’s mission, which seeks to provide “reliable and trustworthy educational resources about the real people in all of our lives through fact-based learning about gender and sexual identity,” according to the group’s website.

The organization “covers LGBTQ+ terms and topics you’ve heard about but don’t necessarily understand.” The group recently posted an article from a “concerned mom” in The Guardian titled, “Let’s drop the gender stereotypes – we are all non-binary.” The piece argues that “No one’s a wholly pink butterfly or a blue car. We are all, to varying degrees, purple spaceship onesies.”

“Exploring Intersectionality” is not the only identity-based opportunity that Appalachian State is offering this semester. The webinar is part of a five-part series on identity, the other four being “Understanding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” on Jan. 24, “Uncovering Unconscious Bias” on Feb. 8, “Unpacking Microaggressions” on March 6, and “Communicating Respect” on March 19.

In addition to “Exploring Intersectionality,” Identiversity will also be teaching “Communicating Respect.” Among the goals highlighted on the information page for the class are “examining some of the everyday slights, indignities and exclusions commonly experienced by members of underrepresented groups in the workplace,” and exploring “ways to transform our daily interactions and create a more inclusive workplace for all.”

The university praises the series as allowing students to gain practical knowledge for everyday life. “Participants can expect to walk away from this series with concrete knowledge, skills, and strategies to integrate DEI into their daily lives at App State and beyond,” its web page says.

