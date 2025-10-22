Illinois State teaching assistant arrested, fired for vandalizing and flipping TPUSA table

A university employee recently caught on film harassing a conservative group has now been arrested and fired.

Derek Lopez, an Illinois State University teaching assistant and graduate student, was caught on camera flipping a table hosted by the school’s Turning Point USA chapter, according to a video posted to X by Frontlines TPUSA.

“Well, you know, Jesus did it, so you know I gotta do it, right?” he can be heard saying just before the vandalism.

He was also seen tearing down flyers promoting an upcoming event featuring comedian Alex Stein and disturbing another student group tabling on campus.

One X user pointed out that Lopez violated the Illinois Educator Code of Ethics to Students, Parents, Families, and Communities, which states, “Illinois Educators aspire to understand and respect the values and traditions of the diversity represented in the community and in their learning environments.”

The university appears to agree with this assertion, as it has terminated Lopez from his position.

”While Illinois State University does not comment specifically on personnel matters, we can confirm Derek Lopez has been relieved of his duties as a graduate teaching assistant pending further investigation,” one school official said, according to the school newspaper The Vidette.

Lopez was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, according to an ISU Police Department Facebook post.

The post also noted that Lopez may face additional charges.

“We are committed to protecting the First Amendment rights as well as safety of everyone in our campus community,” Chief Aaron Woodruff said. “We encourage all members of our community to learn more about free speech rights and responsibilities at Illinois State University, including constructive ways to respond when encountering speech they may disagree with.”

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

