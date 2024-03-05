Illinois Wesleyan University faces federal investigation over anti-Semitism complaint: EXCLUSIVE

The Department of Education opened an investigation into Illinois Wesleyan University over its response to anti-Semitism on campus since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023.

The complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, accuses the university of not responding to anti-Semitism on campus.

An investigation by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights was opened on Tuesday into Illinois Wesleyan University.

The complaint cites Campus Reform coverage of a “Free Palestine” display at Illinois Wesleyan University which justified Hamas “rockets” and compared Israel to a ‘rapist.’

Pictures of the display obtained by Campus Reform contain a sign which states: “BLAMING HAMAS FOR FIRING ROCKTS IS LIKE BLAMING A WOMAN FOR PUNCHING HER RAPIST.”

Illinois Wesleyan University didn’t appear to initially comment on the display.

Weeks after the October 7, 2023 attack, students at the university protested at Illinois Wesleyan University’s campus, making chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea,” according to The Pantagraph.

Campus Reform reached out to Illinois Wesleyan University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



