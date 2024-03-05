Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Illinois Wesleyan University faces federal investigation over anti-Semitism complaint: EXCLUSIVE

The Department of Education opened an investigation into Illinois Wesleyan University over its response to anti-Semitism on campus since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023.

Trending
1
Dept. of Ed investigates anti-Semitism at Swarthmore College: EXCLUSIVE
By Adam Sabes 
2
Prof says 'all hell broke loose' at Harvard after his study found no racial bias in po…
By Patrick  McDonald '26
3
UC Berkeley announces criminal investigation after violent mob violently shuts down Jew…
By Adam Sabes 
4
Rep. Chip Roy demands Texas A&M remove 'abhorrent' CRT material from 4-H workbook: EXCL…
By Celine Ryan Ciccio 
5
Kamala Harris announces federal government will pay college students to register Americ…
By Adam Sabes 
6
Duke University no longer assigning point values to essays and test scores for applicants
By Adam Sabes 
March 5, 2024, 1:50 pm ET

The Department of Education opened an investigation into Illinois Wesleyan University over its response to anti-Semitism on campus since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023.

The complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, accuses the university of not responding to anti-Semitism on campus.

An investigation by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights was opened on Tuesday into Illinois Wesleyan University.

The complaint cites Campus Reform coverage of a “Free Palestine” display at Illinois Wesleyan University which justified Hamas “rockets” and compared Israel to a ‘rapist.’

[RELATED: Display at Illinois university defends ‘Hamas’ for ‘firing rockets’ because Israel is like a ‘rapist’]

Pictures of the display obtained by Campus Reform contain a sign which states: “BLAMING HAMAS FOR FIRING ROCKTS IS LIKE BLAMING A WOMAN FOR PUNCHING HER RAPIST.”

Illinois Wesleyan University didn’t appear to initially comment on the display.

Weeks after the October 7, 2023 attack, students at the university protested at Illinois Wesleyan University’s campus, making chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea,” according to The Pantagraph.

Campus Reform reached out to Illinois Wesleyan University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 


Share this article

More articles like this