Imam goes on anti-Semitic rant at CUNY interfaith event

A Muslim leader recently caused discord at a religious event by going on an anti-Semitic rant and leading a walkout in protest of a Jewish attendee.

Abdullah Mady, a self-proclaimed imam and student at the City College of New York, spoke at an interfaith event at the school, sparking religious hostilities between a Jewish panelist and Muslims in attendance.

Mady expressed outrage at being seated near Ilya Bratman, an adjunct lecturer and Executive Director of Hillel at Baruch College, launching into an anti-Semitic diatribe.

[RELATED: Student activists are planning to carry on protesting against Israel despite recent peace deal]

“I came here to this event not knowing I would be sitting next to a Zionist and this is something I am not going to accept,” he said, according to the New York Post. “My people are being killed right now in Gaza. If you’re a Muslim, out of strength and dignity, I ask you to exit this room immediately.”

This suggestion led to approximately 100 students walking out of the event, excluding a small group of Jewish and Christian students who remained.

Mady also exalted sharia law in his comments, advocating the “tips of the hands of a thief” be cut to reduce crime.

“I’m talking about the elite, the filthy rich, the ones that continue to steal from people as we speak today. Those are the ones that deserve their tips to be cut off,” he remarked.

He also advocated sharia as an effective remedy for other societal issues saying, “Sharia, it stands against the oppressor. When shariah is implemented, pornography — gone. Alcohol industry — gone. Gambling system — gone. Interest is gone, which is what they use to enslave you.”

[RELATED: Faith and Freedom Night canceled at Stanford amid threats and high security costs]

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the incident in an X post, saying, “This is anti-Semitism, plain and simple. No one should be singled out, targeted, or shamed because they are Jewish. I expect CUNY to act swiftly to ensure accountability and protect every student’s safety.”

The school addressed the incident in a statement, saying, “The City College of New York has zero tolerance for acts of hate or bigotry of any kind. We are investigating this incident and will promptly take all necessary and appropriate actions to address any such discrimination and remedy its effects.”

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.