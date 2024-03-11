Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

IN THE NEWS: Pro-Palestinian protesters slash 100 year-old painting at University of Cambridge

Pro-Palestinian protesters in the United Kingdom spray painted and slashed a painting of Arthur James Balfour at the University of Cambridge.

Trending
1
Tufts Jewish students report being 'spat' on during student gov meeting: 'Go back to I…
By Adam Sabes 
2
Cornell University hires unhinged Jew-hating professor who thinks Israel must be destroyed
By Emily Fowler  '24
3
Johns Hopkins Medicine Chief Diversity Officer resigns after 'poorly worded' email abou…
By Adam Sabes 
4
UNC Greensboro official shuts down YAL tabling at campus: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
By Wyatt Eichholz  '24
5
Prof says 'all hell broke loose' at Harvard after his study found no racial bias in po…
By Patrick  McDonald '26
6
Connecticut high school teacher makes music class play woke, college-commissioned piece…
By Austin Browne  '24
March 11, 2024, 2:00 pm ET

Pro-Palestinian protesters in the United Kingdom spray painted and slashed a century-old painting of Arthur James Balfour at the University of Cambridge.

The incident happened on March 8 at Trinity College, part of the University of Cambridge. Protesters with the group Palestine Action wrote in a post on X: “Balfour’s declaration began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by promising the land away — which the British never had the right to do.”

[RELATED: Cornell University hires unhinged Jew-hating professor who thinks Israel must be destroyed]

”Palestine Action ruined a 1914 painting by Philip Alexius de László inside Trinity College, University of Cambridge of Lord Arthur James Balfour – the colonial administrator and signatory of the Balfour Declaratiom,” the group wrote in a statement.

A spokesperson for the college told the New York Times that it “regrets the damage caused to a portrait of Arthur James Balfour during public opening hours.” The spokesperson added that it notified police, who are investigating the incident.


Share this article

More articles like this