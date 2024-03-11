IN THE NEWS: Pro-Palestinian protesters slash 100 year-old painting at University of Cambridge

Pro-Palestinian protesters in the United Kingdom spray painted and slashed a century-old painting of Arthur James Balfour at the University of Cambridge.

The incident happened on March 8 at Trinity College, part of the University of Cambridge. Protesters with the group Palestine Action wrote in a post on X: “Balfour’s declaration began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by promising the land away — which the British never had the right to do.”

BREAKING: Palestine Action spray and slash a historic painting of Lord Balfour in Trinity College, University of Cambridge.



Written in 1917, Balfour’s declaration began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by promising the land away — which the British never had the right to do. pic.twitter.com/CGmh8GadQG — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) March 8, 2024

”Palestine Action ruined a 1914 painting by Philip Alexius de László inside Trinity College, University of Cambridge of Lord Arthur James Balfour – the colonial administrator and signatory of the Balfour Declaratiom,” the group wrote in a statement.

A spokesperson for the college told the New York Times that it “regrets the damage caused to a portrait of Arthur James Balfour during public opening hours.” The spokesperson added that it notified police, who are investigating the incident.



